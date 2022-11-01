Morbi hospital says ‘routine work’ amid political slugfest

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Nov 01: Following the attack of Opposition parties on Morbi Civil Hospital's renovation work, the hospital in response has said that the renovation is routine work.

    The opposition parties-Congress and Aam Aadmi Party-have assailed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the renovation of the hospital ahead of PM Modi's visit is being done for the photoshoot.

    In response to the political reactions, Dr Pradip Dudhrejiya, medical superintendent of Morbi civil hospital, said, "It is a routine work and is taking place everywhere. The work is going on in every government set up," reported India Today.

    Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Morbi hospital in a cleaning spreeAhead of PM Modi's visit, Morbi hospital in a cleaning spree

    PM Modi is scheduled today to visit the hospital where the injured in the Morbi bridge collapse were admitted.

    The AAP took to Twitter and wrote, "141 people are dead, hundreds of people are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photo shoots."

    The Congress also slammed the BJP and said, "They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in preparing for event."

    The century-old bridge over the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation for seven months, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

    Reportedly 141 people lost their live in the tragedy.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 16:41 [IST]
    X