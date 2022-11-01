Municipality alone knows why bridge work handed to firm repairing watches, says former dy CM

Morbi hospital says ‘routine work’ amid political slugfest

Ahmedabad, Nov 01: Following the attack of Opposition parties on Morbi Civil Hospital's renovation work, the hospital in response has said that the renovation is routine work.

The opposition parties-Congress and Aam Aadmi Party-have assailed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that the renovation of the hospital ahead of PM Modi's visit is being done for the photoshoot.

In response to the political reactions, Dr Pradip Dudhrejiya, medical superintendent of Morbi civil hospital, said, "It is a routine work and is taking place everywhere. The work is going on in every government set up," reported India Today.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Morbi hospital in a cleaning spree

PM Modi is scheduled today to visit the hospital where the injured in the Morbi bridge collapse were admitted.

The AAP took to Twitter and wrote, "141 people are dead, hundreds of people are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photo shoots."

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए



141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

The Congress also slammed the BJP and said, "They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in preparing for event."

त्रासदी का इवेंट



कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं।



PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है।



इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

The century-old bridge over the Machchhu river, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation for seven months, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

Reportedly 141 people lost their live in the tragedy.

