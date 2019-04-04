  • search
    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, Apr 04: The Gujarat SSC result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    How and when to check Gujarat SSC result 2019, expected date here

    The exams was conducted from March 7 to March 19. While no official date has been announced as yet, the results can be expected only in the last week of May. It may be recalled that the results last year were declared on May 28 20118. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

    How to check Gujarat SSC result 2019:

    • Go to gseb.org
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, April 4, 2019, 6:51 [IST]
