Gujarat polls: BJP's Alpesh Thakor files nomination, says ‘Congress in pieces'

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Gandhinagar South Alpesh Thakor on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2022 and said, "Congress is not a challenge. They are in pieces."

Thakor filed his nomination in the presence of Gujarat's chief minister Bhupendra Patel.

#GujaratElections2022 | BJP candidate from Gandhinagar South, Alpesh Thakor files his nomination. CM Bhupendra Patel also present with him. pic.twitter.com/9UiEF4P2R4 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

He also said that the BJP would try to win's people love in the assembly polls as the party is doing the politics of development.

"We will try to win people's love. BJP govt is doing the politics of development in Gujarat. I'm confident that BJP will get love & support once again. Congress is not a challenge. They are in pieces, they want to do politics only by fanning caste-based sentiments," Alpesh Thakor was quoted as saying by ANI.

Before filing his nomination, Thakor, a former Congress leader who joined the BJP in 2019, told ANI, "Gujarat elections are not a challenge for us. Lotus has won here in the past and lotus will win in the future. BJP will win more than 150 seats and form government here. We will win in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad also."

Thakor also claimed, "Congress has no foundation, its leaders are fighting among themselves and they have lost ground."

"Those who say that Congress is working silently should know that they are misleading that they are working silently. Congress has no foundation, its leaders are fighting among themselves and they have lost ground. This is why Aam Aadmi Party is being discussed. Congress is not working, they are dismantled. They do not have a mass base," ANI quoted him as saying.

Gujarat assembly polls, having 168 seats, are scheduled to take place in two phases-December 1 and December 5. The counting of the votes will be held on December 8.

Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 15:02 [IST]