Gujarat: Pak national nabbed near border in Kutch, questioning underway

Ahmedabad, May 2: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday nabbed a Pakistani national from Kutch in Gujarat. He had reportedly crossed over to the Indian side of the International Border (IB).

The Pakistani national, said to be around 35-40 years old, was apprehended by the BSF patrol party this morning. The security personnel are questioning him, and during his search, nothing suspicious recovered, reported ANI. He may have inadvertantly crossed over to the Indian side which is not uncommon in border areas.

Some four days ago, a Pakistani national was apprehended from Kutch for illegally entering India. The man was identified as Tajgi Meghwal, a Pakistani Hindu, said reports. During his initial questioning, it came to light that Meghwal was from Kasba village in Nagarparkar taluka of Tharparkar district in Sindh province of Pakistan. He was found carrying a comb, a forceps clip and clothes

In March this year, there were two instances of the BSF nabbing a Pakistani national. On March 26, a Pakistani national was apprehended by the BSF along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Gujarat. Muhammad Ali (35), who was speaking Sindhi, was apprehended by a Border Security Force (BSF) patrol from the 'Kumar' border post, at border pillar number 1015, in the frontier district of Banaskantha on March 26.

On March 9, BSF sent back a Pakistan national who was apprehended earlier that week on the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

