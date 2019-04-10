Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out in an oil mill Banaskantha

Ahmedabad

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmedabad, Apr 10: A massive fire is said to have broken out at an oil mill in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The fire broke out this morning at the oil mill in Chandisar area, said reports.

Several fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. There are no reports of any causalities or injuries as yet. The fire fighting operations are underway.

Uttar Pradesh: Boiler blast at a Kanpur factory leaves one dead, 4 injured

Reports suggest that a short-circuit may have triggered the fire. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The main focus for now is the douse the flames at the earliest.

On Monday (April 8), over 100 persons were rescued after a fire broke out on the ninth and tenth floor of a multi-storey commercial complex in Ahmedabad's Prahladnagar area. 12 fire-tenders along with scores of personnel had to be deployed to put out the fire.

Delhi: Fire in plastic godown in Burari, no casualty reported

On April 2, two people suffered burn injuries after five cylinders exploded in Dholka district, Gujarat.

In March, two contractual workers died after a major fire broke out in an oil well of ONGC at Nandej in Gujarat, 20 km from Ahmedabad.