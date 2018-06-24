English

Gujarat: Ahmedabad receives first monsoon showers, streets water-logged

    Ahmedabad on Sunday received the first showers of the monsoon season. The streets were water-logged after heavy rain lashed the city. On Saturday, Ahmedabad recorded maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius. Almost all parts of the city reported rains, with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) recorded 13.29 mm average rainfall.

    Image Courtesy:ANI Image

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that heavy rains are likely at isolated places in districts of Surat, Tapi, Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli till Monday morning. While light to moderate rains are likely in districts of south Gujarat as well as isolated places in north Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch for most of the days during the week. Rains may be accompanied by thunderstorms or dust-storms.

    Meanwhile, Rains continued in south Gujarat on Saturday as well. According to the state government, 28 talukas of 11 districts received rains till the evening of Saturday. Umargam in Valsad district recorded 167 mm or rains, the highest in the state so far after the monsoon set in this year. Other talukas that received rains include Ranpur (45 mm), Suber (40 mm), Olpad (34 mm), Dangs (22 mm) and Devgadh Bariya (20 mm).

    Story first published: Sunday, June 24, 2018, 14:00 [IST]
