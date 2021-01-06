Who is Louis Kahn? Find out why IIM-Ahmedabad wants to raze 14 dormitories designed by him

GSHSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2021 likely dates

Ahmedabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Jan 06: The GSHSEB 10th, 12th board exam 2021 will be held in May. More details are available on the official website.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will announce the exact dates in May.

The board is considering either May 10 or May 17 and will announced the time table by next week.

Around 10.5 lakh candidates are likely to register for the Class 10 board exams this year, whereas in the case of the Class 12 exams the number of candidates expected to take the exams is around 5.30 lakh.

The board it may be recalled had earlier announced a 30 per cent reduction in the syllabus and even made changes in the exam pattern. The exams that are usually held in March were delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In order to maintain social distancing norms, the number of exam centres this year have been increased from 5,500 to 6,700. The number of exam rooms will go up from 60,000 to 70,000.

50 per cent of the marks will be for the OMR answers and 50 per cent for descriptive questions for Class XII science students. For the Class XII general stream and Class X students, the objective questions will carry 30 per cent marks as opposed to the 20 per cent earlier.