GSEB HSC Result (Commerce, Arts) 2021 Declared: : How To Check

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, July 31: GSEB 12th Result 2021 for Arts and Commerce has been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board today. Students can now check their results on the official website.

Over 5.43 lakh students registered for the general stream including Arts and Commerce are waiting for their results.

Amid the second wave of pandemic, the board exams were cancelled this year, So, the Class 12 Commerce, Arts results have been calculated based on a formula that gives weightage to the performance of students in Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will be allowed to appear for special exams when the Covid situation improves.

GSEB HSC Result (Commerce, Arts) 2021: How To Check

Visit the official website, gseb.org

Click on the GSEB 12th result link

Fill in credentials like date of birth, roll number, etc.)

Submit the details

Download the result copy

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 8:33 [IST]