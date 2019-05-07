GSEB HSC Result 2019 for science stream to be declared soon

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 07: The GSEB HSC Result 2019 is all set to be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results will be declared by May 9. The time of declaration is 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the link that says result

Click on the HSC Science 2019

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout

Ahmedabad West Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Dr. Kirit P Solanki BJP Winner 6,17,104 65% 3,20,311 Ishwarbahi Dhanabhai Makwana INC Runner Up 2,96,793 31% 0 2009 Dr. Solanki Kiritbhai Premajibhai BJP Winner 3,76,823 55% 91,127 Parmar Shailesh Manharlal INC Runner Up 2,85,696 41% 0 + More Details