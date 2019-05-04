  • search
    GSEB HSC Result 2019 for science stream to be declared next week, check date, time

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Ahmedabad, May 04: The GSEB HSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The results of the Gujarat 12th Board Examination will be declared next week. The results are expected by May 9. The time of declaration is 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

    How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

    • Go to gseb.org
    • Click on the link that says result
    • Click on the HSC Science 2019
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
