GSEB HSC Result 2019 for science stream to be declared next week, check date, time

Ahmedabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Ahmedabad, May 04: The GSEB HSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results of the Gujarat 12th Board Examination will be declared next week. The results are expected by May 9. The time of declaration is 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the link that says result

Click on the HSC Science 2019

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout

Ahmedabad West Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 24,82,962 POPULATION 0.00% RURAL

100.00% URBAN

11.82% SC

1.18% ST + More Details