GSEB HSC Result 2019 for science stream date and time

Ahmedabad, May 06: The GSEB HSC Result 2019 will be declared this week. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected by May 9. The time of declaration is 8 am. The results for the Class 12 science, commerce and arts stream will be declared separately. The results once declared will be available on gseb.org.

How to check GSEB HSC Result 2019:

Go to gseb.org

Click on the link that says result

Click on the HSC Science 2019

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download results

Take a printout

