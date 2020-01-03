Download Gujarat Board 10th, 12th exam time table 2020 here

  • search
    Ahmedabad, Jan 03: The Gujarat Board 10th, 12th exam time table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The class 10 exam will begin on March 5. The exam for the class 12 will also begin on March 5 2020. The time table is available on http://203.77.200.35/gseb/Time%20table%20for %20ssc%20&%20HSC%202020f.pdf.

    Gujarat Board 10th time table 2020:

    • March 5, 2020 - First language
    • March 7, 2020 - Science
    • March 11, 2020 - Mathematics
    • March 13, 2020 - Social Science
    • March 14, 2020 - Gujarati
    • March 16, 2020 - English (Second Language)
    • March 17, 2020 - Second Language (other than English)

    Gujarat Board 12th time table 2020:

    • March 5, 2020 - Sahkar panchayat (morning session), Accounts (afternoon session)
    • March 6, 2020 - History (morning), Statistics (afternoon)
    • March 7, 2020 - Agricultural education/ Home science/ Textile science/ Poultry and Dairy Science/ Van Aushadhi (morning), Philosophy (afternoon)
    • March 11, 2020 - Economics (afternoon)
    • Marc 13, 2020 - Social Science (morning), Business Administration (afternoon)
    • March 14, 2020 - Psychology (afternoon)
    • For Science stream students, the examination time table is given below:
    • March 5, 2020 - Physics
    • March 7, 2020 - Chemistry
    • March 11, 2020 - Biology
    • March 12, 2020 - First language
    • March 14, 2020 - Mathematics
    • March 16, 2020 - English (first and second language)

