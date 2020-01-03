Download Gujarat Board 10th, 12th exam time table 2020 here

Ahmedabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Ahmedabad, Jan 03: The Gujarat Board 10th, 12th exam time table 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The class 10 exam will begin on March 5. The exam for the class 12 will also begin on March 5 2020. The time table is available on http://203.77.200.35/gseb/Time%20table%20for %20ssc%20&%20HSC%202020f.pdf.

Gujarat Board 10th time table 2020:

March 5, 2020 - First language

March 7, 2020 - Science

March 11, 2020 - Mathematics

March 13, 2020 - Social Science

March 14, 2020 - Gujarati

March 16, 2020 - English (Second Language)

March 17, 2020 - Second Language (other than English)

Gujarat Board 12th time table 2020:

March 5, 2020 - Sahkar panchayat (morning session), Accounts (afternoon session)

March 6, 2020 - History (morning), Statistics (afternoon)

March 7, 2020 - Agricultural education/ Home science/ Textile science/ Poultry and Dairy Science/ Van Aushadhi (morning), Philosophy (afternoon)

March 11, 2020 - Economics (afternoon)

Marc 13, 2020 - Social Science (morning), Business Administration (afternoon)

March 14, 2020 - Psychology (afternoon)

For Science stream students, the examination time table is given below:

March 5, 2020 - Physics

March 7, 2020 - Chemistry

March 11, 2020 - Biology

March 12, 2020 - First language

March 14, 2020 - Mathematics

March 16, 2020 - English (first and second language)