8-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Gujarat's Rajkot

Ahmedabad

By PTI

Rajkot (Guj), Nov 30: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person here late Friday night when she was sleeping in a public garden with her mother, the police said on Saturday.

The girl's mother works as a labourer. The two were sleeping in a public garden in Thorala locality when an unidentified person took the child to a secluded area and raped her after threatening her with a knife, the police said.

"Her mother lodged FIR on Saturday morning," said an official of Thorala police station. Rajkot police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the culprit, the official said.

A case was been registered under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.