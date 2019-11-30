  • search
Trending Jharkhand Maharashtra Hyderabad
For Ahmedabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    8-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in Gujarat's Rajkot

    By PTI
    |

    Rajkot (Guj), Nov 30: An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped by an unidentified person here late Friday night when she was sleeping in a public garden with her mother, the police said on Saturday.

    8-year-old girl raped in Rajkot

    The girl's mother works as a labourer. The two were sleeping in a public garden in Thorala locality when an unidentified person took the child to a secluded area and raped her after threatening her with a knife, the police said.

    "Her mother lodged FIR on Saturday morning," said an official of Thorala police station. Rajkot police commissioner has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the culprit, the official said.

    A case was been registered under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

    More AHMEDABAD News

    Read more about:

    rajkot rape gujarat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue