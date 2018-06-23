7 killed, 24 injured as truck skids off bridge in Gujarat's Amreli

At least seven people were killed and 24 others injured after a truck skidded off a bridge at Bhavnagar-Somnath highway in Amreli district's Rajula Friday night.

Police reached the spot and started rescue works. They have identified the people killed in the accident.

The death toll is likely to increase. People injured in the accident have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

It is notable that in a report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it was reported that road accidents are proving to be more deadly than before. Owing to heavy traffic about 400 people daily die in road accidents in the country.

According to the report, in the year 2015, 1,46,133 people lost their lives in 5,01,423 road accidents occurred in the country. In 2016, 50,785 people died in 4,80,652 accidents across the country. In 2016, the number of road accidents decreased by 4 percent compared to 2015, but death toll increased by three per cent.

