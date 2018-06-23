English

7 killed, 24 injured as truck skids off bridge in Gujarat's Amreli

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Today's trending and Popular news
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    At least seven people were killed and 24 others injured after a truck skidded off a bridge at Bhavnagar-Somnath highway in Amreli district's Rajula Friday night.

    7 killed, 24 injured as truck skids off bridge in Gujarats Amreli
    7 killed, 24 injured as truck skids off bridge in Gujarat's Amreli

    Police reached the spot and started rescue works. They have identified the people killed in the accident.

    The death toll is likely to increase. People injured in the accident have been admitted to the local hospital for treatment.

    It is notable that in a report of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, it was reported that road accidents are proving to be more deadly than before. Owing to heavy traffic about 400 people daily die in road accidents in the country.

    According to the report, in the year 2015, 1,46,133 people lost their lives in 5,01,423 road accidents occurred in the country. In 2016, 50,785 people died in 4,80,652 accidents across the country. In 2016, the number of road accidents decreased by 4  percent compared to 2015, but death toll increased by three per cent.

    Read more about:

    gujarat accident

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue