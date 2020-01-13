4 undertrials accused of crimes escape from jail in Surendranagar

Surendranagar, Jan 13: Four undertrials accused of crimes ranging from murder to abetment of suicide escaped from a jail in Surendranagar in Gujarat on Sunday night, police said.

The jailbreak took place in Limbdi Sub-Jail, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Limbdi) DB Basiya said on Monday.

"Dinesh Shukla, Vijay Karapada, Mayursinh Jadeja and Ramesh Karu broke the lock of the cell and scaled the boundary wall with the help of a rope thrown from outside," he said.

Shukla is a murder accused, Karapada has an attempt to murder case against his name, while Jadeja and Karu have charges of abetment of suicide, the DySP informed.

A case has been registered and police teams have been formed to nab the escapees, the official said.