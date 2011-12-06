New Delhi, Dec 6: Ayodhya and Faizabad on Tuesday will observe the 19th anniversary of Babri mosque demolition. The security has been tightened in the twin towns.

This year's anniversary has coincided with Muharram's 10th day, which is considered as a day of mourning by a section of Muslims.

"To maintain peace and communal harmony, we are in touch with people of both the communities," said RK Chaturvedi, SSP.

Madhusudan Raizada, Divisional Commissioner and DIG Anand Swarup Senior reviewed the security prescribed for the towns.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and RSS will be seen celebrating the day as a victory by organising various programmes.

