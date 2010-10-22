TVS Motor gains 43 pc revenue in Q2 2010

Mumbai, Oct 22: Following the lavish sales in all categories of domestic and export products, one of the top two-wheeler giants in India, TVS Motor gained 43 percent revenue in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2010.

The sales revenue of the company grew from Rs 1130 crore in 2009 to Rs 1616 crore in Sep 2010.

The total sales of 5.17 lakh units of two-wheeler increased the company's sale 32 percent in the current quarter of Sep 2010.

With 59 thousand units sales, two-wheeler exports recorded 67 percent growth of the company in the current fiscal year 2010.

TVS Motor acquired 130 dealerships across Indonesia and planned to expand its network to around 220 by Mar 2011.

OneIndia News