Hyderabad, Sep 20: As the tension across India ahead of the crucial Ayodhya verdict was palpable, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) appealed to the Muslim community to respect the court verdict that is scheduled to come on Sep 24.

Rahim Qureshi, the acting general secretary of AIMPLB, urged the Muslims to maintain law and order and show restraint on the verdict day after meeting with legal experts in Hyderabad on Sunday, Sep 19.

The AIMPLB is seized of the matter and will do whatever necessary to protect the interest of Muslim minority within the frame work of Constitution, Qureshi, who is also spokesperson of the board, told a news agency.

"There was no need to react even the verdict goes against us. Still we have option to approach the Supreme Court," he added.

AIMPLB may make a public appeal on Monday, Sep 20.

This appeal comes after the Union Cabinet recently issued an appeal asking everyone in the country to respect the court order and to ensure communal peace over the judgment.

OneIndia News