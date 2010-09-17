New Delhi, Sep 17: The Allahabad High Court is poised to make another attempt to postpone the Ayodhya verdict on Friday, Sep 17.

Sources said the judgment day will be crucial as to who owns the land on which the Babri Masjid once stood.

So far, the bench has received three petitions seeking postponement of the verdict citing law and order problems and the impending Commonwealth Games. Petitioners are called to discuss whether postponment is still possible.

Reports further said Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM)and Sunni Wakf on Thursday, Sep 16 filed an objection before the officer on Special Duty (OSD) Allahabad High Court against any deferment of the verdict slated to be pronounced on September 24.

In the meantime, within the central government, there is a sense of unease with the verdict, with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ambika Soni asked the disputing parties to respect the judgment in the case.

"The Ayodhya verdict should be respected by all. The issue cannot be resolved unless all parties accept the verdict. The Government appeals to all sections of society to maintain peace and calm. People should look at this verdict as a decision by the court," said Soni

OneIndia News