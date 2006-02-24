Seven top commanders killed; 25 kg RDX seized in J

Jammu, Feb 23 (UNI) Security forces killed seven militant commanders in different encounters across the Jammu region and recovered 25 kg RDX.

SSP (Reasi-Mahore) J L Sharma said police and army personnel closed in on an abandoned dhok at Sildhar near Mahore when three militants opened fired.

All the three militants were shot dead while rifleman Rakesh Gupta and Naik Jatinder Singh sustained injuries. Rakesh later died on his way to hospital.

The slain militants were identified as Qari Hamas, Abu Qasim and Jamal Din. While Qari and Qasim, who hailed from Pakistan, were tehsil commanders of Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami, the latter belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Three AK rifles, eight magazines, two radio sets, 25 pencil cells, four grenades and Rs 4,415 were seized from them.

In another encounter, Army and Special Operation Group killed two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commanders at Gujjar Nar near Dhara Sangla in Poonch. They were identified as Abu Irfan alias Chhota Sikandar and Zafar Iqbal.

Two AK rifles, nine magazines, 80 rounds, three hand grenades, two mobile phones, 2,002 Indian currency notes and a large quantity of items of daily use were recovered from them.

Two more militant commanders were killed by the police and Army in a joint encounter at Chandiyal Mohalla near Sanjiot in Poonch. One policeman, Ishfaq Ahmad, died in the encounter.

DIG (Rajouri-Poonch) V K Singh identified the slain militants as Sheraz of Al-Badr and Gazi Salame of HM, both residents of Pakistan.

Two AK rifles, five magazines, three radio sets and two Chinese grenades were seized from them.

Meanwhile, five dhoks, which were abandoned by army at Malto in Reasi, were set ablaze by militants.

