PSPB rule roost; defend both men and women titles at Sr National TT

News

oi-Staff

By Staff

Jaipur, Feb 23 (UNI) There was no stopping Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) as the star-studded defending champions retained both the men and women team titles at the 67th Senior National and Inter State Table Tennis Championship here today.

While PSPB men edged past arch rivals Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) by 3-1, the eves were ruthless and blanked North Bengal by 3-0 in the finals at the Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium.

In the process, PSPB annexed Barana Bellack Cup -- the symbol of supermacy for men -- for the fourth time in a row and 13th time in the history of the championship.

The eves, meanwhile, clinched Jayalaxmi Cup for the eighth time on the trot and 11th time overall.

The men's final started on an ominous note for the holders as second ranked Soumyadeep Roy lost to RSPB's A Amal Raj 11-8, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 4-11 in a thrilling five setter.

Commonwealth gold medallist Shrath Kamal also had to dig deep to prevail over Sourav Chakraborty 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8 to drew parity.

The remaining matches were also no diffrent a story and while the RSPB men gave scares to PSPB, the latter held their nerves at crucial moments to emerge champions.

Subajit Saha overcame Anirban Nandi by 12-10, 6-11, 5-11, 13-11,11-6 and Soumyadeep Roy was also streched to five sets by Sourav Chakraborty before the former sealed the tie 11-6, 5-11, 11-7, 2-11,11-7.

The going was far more easier for the PSPB eves as they outclassed North Bengal 3-0.

Although fourth seed Mouma Das had to play a gruelling five setter against Nandita Saha but she prevailed 9-11, 6-11, 9-11, 13-11, 12-10 to give a 1-0 lead to her team. Top ranked P Ghatak trounced Sumona Bose by 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-3 and K Shamini made short work of Kasturi Chakraborty her in straight set 11-8, 11-9, 11-3 to clinch the title for PSPB.

The individual events will be started from tomorrow.

Results: Men Section: PSPB beat RSPB 3-1 (S Kamal bt S Chakraborty 9-11, 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8; S Roy lost to A Amal Raj 11-8, 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 4-11; S Saha bt Anirban Nandi 12-10, 6-11, 5-11, 13-11, 11-6).

Women Section: PSPB bt North Bengal 3-0 (Mouma Das bt Nandita Saha 9-11, 11-6, 9-11, 13-11, 12-10; Poulomi Ghatak bt Sumona Bose 11-6, 11-9, 8-11, 11-3; K Shamini bt Kasturi Chakraborty 11-8, 11-9, 11-3).

UNI KK DH PM1939