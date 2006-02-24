Nine Best Bakery accused get life imprisonment; 8 acquitted

News

oi-Staff

By Staff

Mumbai, Feb 24 (UNI) Nine of the 21 accused in the Gujarat's Best Bakery carnage were today convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a city special court, which conducted the retrial in this post-Godhra case.

Eight persons were acquitted, while four accused are absconding.

Pronouncing the judgement at Mazgaon Court here, Additional Sessions Judge Abhay Thipsay imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 each on those convicted.

The Court also issued perjury notices to prime witness Zaheera Sheikh, her mother, sister and two brothers, which is returnable by March 28.

MORE UNI ST-PVN RSY PA DS1318