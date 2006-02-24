  • search
    Call rates end lower at 6.70-6.90 pc; bonds continue to fall

    By Staff
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 24 (UNI) The call rates ended comparatively lower in the range of 6.70-6.90 per cent, as compared to yesterday's close at 6.80-6.90 per cent.

    At the three-day repo auction, the Reserve Bank of India injected Rs 7,585 crore through 14 bids received at 6.50 per cent rate, as per the data released by the apex bank.

    In the second three-day repo auction, RBI injected Rs 5,190 crore through 21 bids received.

    The central bank absorbed Rs 60 crore through two bids received in three-day reverse repo auction at the rate of 5.50 per cent.

    In the call money market, RBI's borrowings yesterday were of Rs 10,506.05 crore and lendings were worth Rs 10,505.05 crore at weighted average rate of 6.89 per cent.

    The bonds ended lower too.

    The 8.07 per cent 2017 bond ended 8 paise down at Rs 105.02 and the yield went up by one basis point to 7.39 per cent.

    The 7.37 per cent 2014 bond ended 25 paise lower at Rs 100.20, the yield went up by four basis point to 7.29 per cent.

