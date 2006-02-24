Blue chips take sensex beyond 10,300 pts; Inox debuts

Mumbai, Feb 23 (UNI) Extending the bull run for the fourth day in a row, stock markets crossed the historic 10,300-mark barrier for the first in the morning trade.

The key index was trading at 10,272 with a gain of 48 points at 1434 hrs.

The 30-share Sensitive Index (Sensex) opened 44 points up at 10,268 and touched a new high of 10,304.88 today.

However, banks, consumer durables, oil and gas and health care sectors were trailing marginally.

The counters trading with good gains were FMCG, PSU, metals and PSUs.

Hindustan Lever was trading at a lifetime high of Rs 252 per share.

Bajaj Auto was on fire too trading at Rs 2,645 per share with a gain of almost four per cent.

NTPC was another scrip on high with a gain of 2.63 per cent at Rs 132.85 Small and midcap companies were trading flat in the afternoon.

Top Sensex gainers were Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Lever, Tata Steel, NTPC, ITC, ONGC, Satyam Computers, TCS, Reliance Energy and Hero Honda.

The blue chips trailing on the Sensex were Grasim Industries, HDFC Bank, Ranbaxy Lab., SBI, Gujarat Ambuja, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Tata Motors, Maruti and HDFC.

The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) broader Nifty index opened flat at 3,050.85 and touched a high of 3,071 points in the first hour of trade.

The 50-share Nifty was trading 22 points up at 3,072 points at 1445 hrs.

Inox Leisure made its debut on the stock markets today with more than 50 per cent premium. It opened at Rs 185 per share against the fix issue price of Rs 120 per share of Rs 10 value on the BSE.

The scrip touched a high of Rs 200 and a low of Rs 175 during the first hour of trading. On BSE more than 73.28 lakh company shares changed hands.

On NSE, the Inox scrip opened at Rs 172 and touched a high of Rs 194.80 and was trading at Rs 188.85 around 1105 hrs with gain of 57 per cent or Rs 68.85. The volume was big on NSE too with 1.15 crore shares of the company worth Rs 213.14 crore traded so far.

The crude oil prices were unchanged at 61.10 per barrel in the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) which may not bother markets much.

