Bank robbery bid foiled in Mumbai; two nabbed

Mumbai, Feb 22 (UNI) Alert security guard and bank staffers foiled a robbery bid at Vijaya Bank's Santacruz branch in western suburbs here and also managed to nab two robbers today, police said.

Two country-made revolvers, one chopper and ten cartridges were seized from the duo, Harsvardhan Singh (27) and Mohammed Majeed (30), DCP Amitabh Gutpa said here.

They have confessed to their role in two recent bank robberies in the city, he claimed.

A group of five armed robbers came to the bank at around 1030 hrs. While two of them entered the bank, the other three were standing outside, police sources said.

Of the two, one managed to enter the locker room, while the other was standing at the counter. Sensing trouble, security guard Laxman Gawde fired at the robber standing at the counter. He tried to run away but was apprehended by the bank staffers. The other robber was locked in the room by the staffers. The two were later handed over to the police, they said, adding the robbers standing outside the bank managed to flee.

The duo, who hail from outside the city, have admitted to their role in the robberies at UCO Bank's Khar branch (Rs 7 lakh) and Indian Bank's Oshiwara branch (Rs 1.5 lakh), Mr Gupta said.

Five bank robberies have been reported in the city since this year.

