TN govt begins confiscation of Jayalalithaa's properties in DA case

The process to confiscate the properties belonging to former Tamil Nadu chief minister, Jayalalithaa have begun. The process has been initiated in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

The collectors of six districts have been told to take possession of 68 properties. The process has been initiated by the collectors of Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

They will take possession of 68 properties that are registered in the names of six firms owned by Jayalalithaa, Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran. Acting on the instructions of the State government, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), which is the prosecuting agency in the case, wrote to the Collectors marking a copy to the State Vigilance Commissioner to confiscate the properties.

As per the action initiated the lands worth several hundred crores are being identified. Once this process is completed the revenue officials would put out board stating that the property belongs to the Tamil Nadu government.

In all there were 128 properties attached to the case. However the trial court ordered the confiscation of only 68. Most of the these properties are located at Chennai, Kancheepuram and other districts. These properties could either be retained by the TN government or auctioned.

OneIndia News