Soon, Delhi-Mumbai train journey to be reduced to 12-hours

The India Railways is planning to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai, which currently takes 17 hours on a Rajdhani Express, to 12 hours, said reports.

The proposal to make this feasible would be tabled later this month. This would need significant changes in the way railway system runs in India as the average speed of many Indian trains is slower by over 100 km/hr.

The changes in the current rail infrastructure on this route would include improving the electrical systems and quality of tracks.

The implementation of this new ambitious plane would begin in 2018 and may take two-three years to complete, reported HT.

At present, the average speed of many Indian trains is slower than 100 km/hr. The Rajdhani Express, which is one of the fastest trains in India currently average around 75 km/hr.

This initiative is a part of government's plans to have faster trains throughout the 'Golden Quadrilateral. The faster connedctivity on the golden quadrilateral, which includes Delhi-Chennai, Mumbai-Kolkata, Kolkata-Chennai and Mumbai-Chennai routes, is key to boost connectivity infrastructure of the country.

According to reports, of the 9,100 kilometers on the Golden Quadrilateral, the tracks along 6,400 kilometers do not have the capacity to run trains at 130 km/h.

OneIndia News