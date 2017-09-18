Lucknow ISIS module had Muslim scholar on hit list: NIA

A chargesheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency states that the Lucknow module of the Islamic State had Muslim scholars on its hit list. Muslim scholars from the Shiva, Barelvi and Deobandi sects were on its hit list the NIA chargesheet states.

The NIA is probing the Ujjain-Bhopal train blast case in which the Lucknow module of the ISIS has been blamed.

"Investigation has established that the accused IS persons conspired to carry out terrorist activities in India and planned for targetting Muslim scholars of other sects, Shia, Barelvi, Deobandi, within India."

The chargesheet also reveals the module had several Sufi shrines, including Dewa Sharif in Barabanki, on its target. NIA said the module religiously followed the Wahabi doctrine of Sunni Islam that regards Muslims who do not agree with its interpretations as infidels or apostates. "The material recovered from their possession is not just sophisticated arms and ammunition or explosive substances. There are videos, photographs, literature and discourse recordings that suggest how badly they wanted to take on the scholars of the community who opposed the idea of Caliphate," the NIA further states.

OneIndia News