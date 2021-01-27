What is the Nishan Sahib?

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The social media was abuzz that a Khalistan flag was hoisted by the protesting farmers at Red Fort on January 26. However, the flag was a Sikh Flag that is found in every Gurdwara and the same is carried invariably during religious processions.

In the Gurdwaras, the flags is hoisted at a height with a double-edged sword known as a 'khanda.' This flag that flies at the top is called the Nishan Sahib.

Indian Army:

The Nishan Sahib is there at every Gurdwara of the Sikh Regiment. When the contingents of the regiment move their Gurdwara, they carry the Sikh Flag along the bir of the Guru Granth Sahib. It is treated with great respect by the officers and jawan. The Nishan Sahib is found at every Gurdwara in any Army cantonment.

The war cry of the Sikh Regiment and Sikh Light Infantry is Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal. On the other hand, the motto of the Sikh Regiment is Nischay Kar Apni Jeet Karoon (I will be triumphant with determination). This is taken from a human by Guru Gobind Singh.

The motto of the Sikh Light Infantry is Deg Teg Fateh (Prosperity in peace, victory in war). These slogans were also raised during the tractor march and also at the Red Fort.