Varanasi lights up with 8 lakh lamps on Dev Deepawali; PM shares pics too

Varanasi

oi-Prakash KL

Varanasi, Nov 08: Lakhs of earthen lamps lit up the banks of river Ganga on Monday as people celebrated Dev Deepawali to mark Kartik Purnima on Monday.

Dev Deepawali is celebrated every year in Varanasi on the full moon night of the Hindu calender's Kartik month.

A laser show was organised at the Chet Singh Ghat.

The Dev Deepawali committees of the city paid tributes to personalities like Mahamana Madan Mohan Malviya at Assi Ghat, Tulsidas at Tulsi Ghat, Dom Raja at Harishchandra Ghat, and Tailang Swami at Scindia Ghat, he said.

PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

On behalf of the Ganga Seva Nidhi, a replica of the Amar Shaheed Jyoti was prepared at the Dashashwamedh Ghat as a mark of tribute to martyred jawans.

A senior official of the district administration said about eight lakh lamps were lit on the 84 ghats located on the western bank of the river. The eastern coast was also illuminated with about two lakh lamps, he said.

Check out beautiful pics of Dev Deepawali celebration from Varanasi:

Fireworks in Varanasi Fireworks during Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi (Photo credit: PTI). A Photo of Dev Deepawali Celebration in Varanasi Earthen lamps lit on the occasion of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. Ganga ghat A Ganga ghat illuminated with lights on the occasion of Dev Deepawali, in Varanasi. Ganga ghat illuminated A glimpse of Ganga Ghats in Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali. PM Shares This Photo A beautiful picture of Dev Deepawali celebration shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.