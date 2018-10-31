  • search

Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in shootout in Varanasi

By
    Varanasi, Oct 31: Two people died after unidentified armed men opened fire at a garment shop in JHV Mall under Cantt police station limits on Wednesday. 

    Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in shootout in Varanasi (Representative Image)
    Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in shootout in Varanasi (Representative Image)

    "2 people have died in the incident, we are examining the CCTV footage and a thorough investigation will be done," Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

    Two injured in the shootout are admitted to hospital. 

    More details awaited.

    X
