Uttar Pradesh: 2 killed in shootout in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 31: Two people died after unidentified armed men opened fire at a garment shop in JHV Mall under Cantt police station limits on Wednesday.

"2 people have died in the incident, we are examining the CCTV footage and a thorough investigation will be done," Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Two injured in the shootout are admitted to hospital.

More details awaited.