    74-year-old beaten to death, five arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Varanasi, Oct 13: A 74-year-old man died after allegedly being beaten with sticks by a group of men near his house here, police said.

    Nine police personnel have been suspended and five of the 17 accused arrested, they said.

    74-year-old beaten to death, five arrested

    Pashupatinath Singh and his son Rajan Singh were allegedly attacked when they objected to a group of men fighting near their house on Wednesday night. The duo was severely injured and sent to the BHU Trauma Centre where the septuagenarian succumbed to his injuries, the police added.

    Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh said, "A case has been registered against 17 accused. Of these, five have been arrested. The police team is continuously raiding other places to arrest the rest of the accused."

    "In view of the seriousness of the incident, nine police personnel, including two constables, have been suspended for dereliction of duty by failing to act swiftly.

    "The matter is being looked into and strictest action will be taken against those found guilty in the incident," the officer added.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 14:33 [IST]
    X