Watch: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi during his Wayanad visit

Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 27: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad. Today, an odd incident took place as Gandhi was leaving from a place in his constituency. A man came running to meet him, and after meeting when Gandhi was about to leave the man kissed the former Congress president.

Wayanad was one of the worst affected districts in Kerala during the rains that battered several parts of the southern state. He is in Kerala for the second time this month.

Gandhi, who arrived in Kerala yesterday on a four-day visit, also distributed relief materials to the people in the camps at Chungam and Valad and listened to their woes. Gandhi assured them that he would once again urge the state government to provide all the necessary assistance to the affected people.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

On August 29 and 30, the MP will be visiting relief camps in Kozhikode and Malappuram assembly segments, forming part of the Wayanad Lok sabha constituency.

Gandhi was here early this month after heavy rains and flood had triggered a series of landslides and caused havoc in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram. At least 125 people have lost their lives in the heavy rains and landslides.