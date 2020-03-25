Lonely during the lockdown? Share your thoughts, emotions with us says Kerala Police

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25: Are you feeling lonely in the lockdown. We are with you 24/7.

This is a message that the Kerala police has put out amidst the 21 day lockdown to fight the coronavirus spread. The Kerala police said that through the official Facebook messenger.

Together we can share our thoughts, ideals, emotions, expressions, suggestions. For a better tomorrow, we can stay put in the house and connect digitally, the Kerala police also said while advocating #safedistance. The police also said people could call them and also share a joke with them.

#Stayathome and send us your selfie

Minutes after posting the message, several users thanked the police and said that they had confidence in the police. They also saluted the police for this initiative, while thanking them.

https://www.facebook.com/keralapolice/

Kerala has been on the edge with the growing number of coronavirus cases. The cyber police of Kerala has kept a close watch on the spread of fake news relating to COVID-19.

Further the Kerala police has used the social media effectively to create and raise an awareness regarding the problem and also give correct information on the security precautions that need to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.