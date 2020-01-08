  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala TET Result: Important notice

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 08: The Kerala TET Result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exam was held on November 16 and 24 2019 and this test is an eligibility exam for teachers at the lower primary, upper primary and high school level in Kerala.

    Kerala TET Result: Important notice

    The KTET was held in four papers. A candidate who scores 60% or more in the K-TET examination will be considered 'KTET passed' or 'K-TET qualified'. This will be the qualifying marks for all categories. There shall be no negative marks for the test. There is no age limit prescribed for candidates appearing for K-TET,' the notice read. The result is available on https://ktet.kerala.gov.in.

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala results

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 8:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue