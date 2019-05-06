Kerala SSLC results 2019 declared

Thiruvananthapuram, May 06: The Kerala SSLC results 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream.

The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will also be available at their official app, 'Saphalam' which is available for download from Google Playstore.

The results are available on examresults.net/kerala.

How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2019:

Go to examresults.net/kerala

Click on the Kerala SSLC results 2019 link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

