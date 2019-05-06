  • search
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala SSLC results 2019 declared

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 06: The Kerala SSLC results 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    More than 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam in regular stream.

    Kerala SSLC results 2019 to be declared today

    The Kerala SSLC results 2019 will also be available at their official app, 'Saphalam' which is available for download from Google Playstore.

    The results are available on examresults.net/kerala.

    How to check Kerala SSLC Results 2019:

    • Go to examresults.net/kerala
    • Click on the Kerala SSLC results 2019 link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout
    Thiruvananthapuram Fact Check
    DEMOGRAPHICS
    POPULATION
    17,03,709
    POPULATION
    • RURAL
      27.83%
      RURAL
    • URBAN
      72.17%
      URBAN
    • SC
      9.82%
      SC
    • ST
      0.45%
      ST
    + More Details

    More THIRUVANANTHAPURAM News

    Read more about:

    kerala sslc results

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue