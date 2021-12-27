YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Thiruvananthapuram Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2022 announced: Details here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: The Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exam dates 2022 have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

    The Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 will be held from March 31 to April 29 2022. The Kerala Plus Two exam 2022 will be held from March 30 and April 22 2022.

    Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2022 announced: Details here

    The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10 and March 19 while plus two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15. The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15 and March 15, the minister said, according to a PTI report.

    Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively, he added. Mr Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.

    (With PTI inputs)

    More thiruvananthapuram News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X