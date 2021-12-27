Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2022 announced: Details here

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exam dates 2022 have been announced. The same is available on the official website.

The Kerala SSLC Exam 2022 will be held from March 31 to April 29 2022. The Kerala Plus Two exam 2022 will be held from March 30 and April 22 2022.

The IT practical exams of the SSLC would be held between March 10 and March 19 while plus two practical examination would be held from February 21 to March 15. The vocational higher secondary practical exams would be held between February 15 and March 15, the minister said, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, ahead of the exams, model tests would be conducted in each stream and it would be held between March 21 and 25 and March 16 and 21 for the SSLC and plus two/VHSC respectively, he added. Mr Sivankutty also said the government has no plans to change the current school timings.

(With PTI inputs)

