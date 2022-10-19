Kerala SET 2023 registration: Deadline extended, check revised schedule here

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 19: LBS Centre for Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram has decided to conduct the Kerala SET Exam 2023. The Registration Process for the Kerala SET Exam 2023 is going on. The Board has now released an official notice that the deadline for Kerala SET Exam 2022-23 registration has been extended. Candidates can access the application form for the Kerala SET exam at the official website.

Candidates who submitted their applications could make changes or corrections to the online form. Read further to know the application dates and the process to fill the form.

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration date extended till October 23; check details

It is compulsory for candidates to submit the Kerala SET application form 2023 in order to appear for the exam and obtain the eligibility certificate. In order to apply online, candidates need to pay the application fee. The Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET) application fee is INR 1000 for the General/OBC category and INR 500 for SC/ST/PH category.

The Candidates having a Master's degree in a specific subject with not less than 50% aggregate marks or equivalent grade are Eligible to Apply for the Exam.

There is to Age Restriction to Apply for the Exam.

The Exam is to be Conducted on the Basis of Paper I and Paper II. The Details on the Exam Pattern is available on Official Notice Attached below.

The Exam Date and Online Admission/ Hall Ticket Details for the LBS Kerala SET 2023 will be Informed Soon.

The Previous Last Date for the Kerala SET Exam 2023 Registration was 20.10.2022

The Board has now Extended the Last Date to Apply for the Kerala SET Exam 2022-23 Registration till 25th October, 2022.

How to fill Kerala SET Application Form 2023 online?

Visit the official website of the exam - lbsedp.lbscentre.in

Click on the online registration link

Click on the new registration link

Enter mobile number

Verify the mobile number

Enter the OTP in the space provided

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 16:43 [IST]