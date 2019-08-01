Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-267 result today: Win Rs 80 lakh

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 01: The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-267 result will be declared today. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

The ticket is priced at Rs 40. The draw is being conducted at the Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction. The results would be officially available from 4 pm to 4.15 pm.

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published win the Kerala Government Gazette and the surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

The first prize is Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prizes are Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth prizes are Rs, 5,000, 2,000, 1,000, 500 and 100. There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. The results once declared will be available on https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/2019/08/kerala-lottery-result-01-08-2019-karunya-plus-kn-276.html.