    Kannur University Result 2019 declared

    Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 21: The Kannur University Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The results for the Professional Part II - First Semester courses of M. Sc Medical Microbiology and M. Sc Medical Biochemistry have been declared.

    Candidates can enter required details such as roll number and other information in order to check their results. The direct links to check the results are given below.

    Direct link to eek M.Sc Medical Microbiology result:

    http://14.139.185.44/online/Proffessional/Pdf/PART%20II%20FIRST%20SEMESTER%20M%20Sc%20MEDICAL%20MICROBIOLOGY%20NOVEMBER%202018%20-%20for%20site_19_12_19.pdf

    Direct link to check M.Sc Medical Biochemistry:

    http://14.139.185.44/online/Proffessional/Pdf/PART%20II%20FIRST%20SEMESTER%20M%20Sc%20MEDICAL%20BIOCHEMISTRY%20NOVEMBER%202018%20-%20for%20site_19_12_19.pdf

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
