How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019
Thiruvananthapuram
Thiruvananthapuram, May 08: The Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 has been declared soon. The results are available on the official website.
The exams this year were conducted between March 6 to 27 and around 9 lakh candidates had taken part.
Statistics:
- Total students - 3,11,375
- Pass Percentage -84.33%
- Top District - Wayanad (87.44%)
- Open school candidates - 20,610 (Passing % - 43.48%)
- Regular & combination school candidates - science stream - 1,54,112
- (Passing % -76.04%)
- Arts - 78 (Passing % -93.53%)
- Overall stream %
- Science - 86%
- Arts - 83.44%
- Humanities - 79%
- Technical - 69%
- Commerce - 84.33%
Last year 3.69 candidates took the examination and the pass percentage was 83.75. The results once declared will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.
How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Results 2019:
- Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or examresults.net
- Click on the Class 12 results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download Results
- Take a printout
