How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Thiruvananthapuram, May 08: The Kerala DHSE 12 Result 2019 has been declared soon. The results are available on the official website.

The exams this year were conducted between March 6 to 27 and around 9 lakh candidates had taken part.

Statistics:

Total students - 3,11,375

Pass Percentage -84.33%

Top District - Wayanad (87.44%)

Open school candidates - 20,610 (Passing % - 43.48%)

Regular & combination school candidates - science stream - 1,54,112

(Passing % -76.04%)

Arts - 78 (Passing % -93.53%)

Overall stream %

Science - 86%

Arts - 83.44%

Humanities - 79%

Technical - 69%

Commerce - 84.33%

Last year 3.69 candidates took the examination and the pass percentage was 83.75. The results once declared will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in and examresults.net.

How to check Kerala DHSE 12 Results 2019:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in or examresults.net

or Click on the Class 12 results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout

