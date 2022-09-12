Girl injured as people throw stones at moving train

Kannur (Kerala), Sep 12: A 12-year-old girl was injured on Monday when some miscreants threw stones at a moving train at a spot between Edakkad and Thazhe Chovva near here, police said.

Keerthana of Kottayam was hurt while travelling with her parents on the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express, said the police.

Soon after the incident, a team was formed to investigate into the matter, they said. "She suffered injuries on her forehead. She was given treatment and they travelled home in the next train.

The family has not lodged any complaint as of now. However, upon the instruction of the district police chief, the team was set up to probe into the stone-hurling," a senior police official told PTI. Meanwhile, Kannur Railway Protection Force said they have also begun the investigation.