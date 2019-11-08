Direct link to download KTET Admit Card 2019

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 08: The KTET Admit Card 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The admit card has been released for the November 7 2019 exam. The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test would begin on November 16 and conclude on November 24 2019. The KET Tier I and Tier II exam will be held on November 16. The Tier I will conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm and the Tier II will be held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The III and IV exam will be held on November 24. The III exam will be conducted between 11 am and 1.30 pm and the IV exam will be held between 2.30 pm and 5 pm. The admit card is available on ktet.kerala.gov.in.