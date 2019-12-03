Direct link to check KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2019

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 03: The KMAT Kerala Answer Key 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exam it may be recalled was conducted on December 1, 2019. Last year the CUSAT had conducted the exam and released the answer key a day later. The results were released six days after the exam. This time the results would be declared by this week.

The tentative date for the results to be declared is December 7, 2019. The admit card is available on asckerala.org.