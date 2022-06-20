DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check

Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2022 announced: Details here

Thiruvananthapuram

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 is expected to be released on Monday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.

The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.

Now, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.

Provide your roll number and submit.

The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 8:52 [IST]