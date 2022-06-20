YouTube
    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 likely today: How to check

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 20: Kerala Class 12 Exam Results 2022 is expected to be released on Monday. Students who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results on the official website.

    The Department of Higher Secondary Education conducted the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Exam 2022 from March 30, 2022, and April 22, 2022. Over 10 lakh students had appeared for the DHSE Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022.

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Websites to check

    dhsekerala.gov.in

    keralaresults.nic.in.

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: How to check

    • Go to the official website- keralaresults.nic.in.
    • Now, click on the "Kerala Plus Two Result 2022" link.
    • Provide your roll number and submit.
    • The Kerala Board Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.
    • Take a printout for future reference.

    kerala results

    Story first published: Monday, June 20, 2022, 8:52 [IST]
