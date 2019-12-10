  • search
    Woman's headless body found in suitcase in Thane

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Dec 10: A day after the dismembered body of a woman was found in a suitcase in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, police on Monday arrested her father for the crime. The woman's body was found in the bag with her head and torso missing.

    Police in the district was informed about the suitcase on Sunday by an autorickshaw driver who said a man, who wanted to hail his vehicle, dropped it and fled when questioned about a foul smell coming from it.

    23-year-old woman set on fire after failed rape bid in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

    "Only the part below the hip was found in the bag while the head and torso were missing," police had said.

    The local police as well as the crime branch began investigations and, after going through CCTV footage of the vicinity and railway stations, zeroed in on Titwala resident, 47-year-old Arvind Tiwary, who works in a logistics firm in Andheri in Mumbai, an official told news agency Press Trust of India.

    "Arvind Tiwary did not approve of his 22-year-old daughter Princy's boyfriend. So he killed her and cut her body into pieces to dispose it of," an official told news agency PTI.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Deoraj said teams were working to find the other parts of the body as well as the weapon used to dismember it.

    Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar announced a reward for the investigating team for solving the case in around 30 hours.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
