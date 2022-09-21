YouTube
    Thane: Man's throat slit by 2 in revenge killing; 1 arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 21: Two persons allegedly killed a 20-year-old man to take revenge for the murder of a relative of one of them in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

    The body of the Mohammad Itthad Mohammad Abdul Vahid, with his throat slit and injuries on both legs, was found in Kausa area of Mumbra town on Monday, Kalwa's Assistant Police Commissioner Vilas Shinde told reporters on Tuesday.

    The deceased was a native of Malda in West Bengal.

    Based on technical inputs, the police arrested Sanif Asu Sahi from Bandra in neighbouring Mumbai on Tuesday, the official said.

    During questioning, Sahi, who also hails from Malda, told the police that he and his associate Zakir Shaikh had killed Vahid, the official said.

    The accused told the police that he suspected his younger brother was killed by Vahid and his associates three years back.

    To avenge his brother's murder, Sahi and his associate allegedly killed Vahid on September 18, the police said.

    The police have registered a case against Sahi under relevant provisions and efforts are on to nab Shaikh, the official said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:35 [IST]
    X