YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Thane: Army aspirant run over by train

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 22: A 22-year-old army aspirant who had come to Thane district in Maharashtra for an interview under the government's 'Agnipath' scheme was killed after being run over by a train, police said on Thursday.

    The incident took place around 11 am on Wednesday at Mumbra railway station.

    Thane: Army aspirant run over by train
    22-year-old army aspirant who had come to Thane district in Maharashtra for an interview under the government's 'Agnipath' scheme was killed after being run over by a train

    Rameshwar Deore, hailing from Dhule district in Maharashtra, had come to Mumbra where interviews are underway for the recruitment of 'Agniveers' under the scheme, an official from Thane railway police station said.

    Deore was run over by a speeding train, the official said without giving more details.

    Active COVID-19 cases at 594 as Thane logs 64 new casesActive COVID-19 cases at 594 as Thane logs 64 new cases

    He was rushed to the Thane Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said, adding that they have registered a case of accidental death.

    Comments

    More thane News  

    Read more about:

    interview killed thane police

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X