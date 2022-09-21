Keep youself updated with latestThane News
Maharashtra's Thane reports 42 new COVID infections
Thane
Thane, Sep 21: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,44,546, a health official said on Wednesday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, currently has 659 active COVID-19 cases, he said.
One death was also reported on Tuesday, raising the COVID-19 fatality toll in the district to 11,960, the official said.
In India, 4,510 COVID cases reported in a day
The recovery count has reached 7,32,639, he added.
Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 10:31 [IST]