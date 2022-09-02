YouTube
    Cop in Thane district booked for demanding bribe

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thane, Sep 2: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a policeman for allegedly demanding a bribe from a couple booked in a case in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

    As per a statement issued by the ACB Thane, police naik Niteen Rathod attached to the Manpada police station in Dombivili town had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from a couple, inspector Suresh Chopde of the ACB Thane.

    A case had been registered against the couple under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC in May 2022. The accused official had demanded a bribe for future assistance, he said.

    Following negotiations, the amount was brought down to Rs 40,000, and a complaint was lodged against the accused policeman on Thursday, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

